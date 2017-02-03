Two killed in Waikato crash

Two people have died in a crash between two cars in Waikato today.

State Highway 29 is closed after a fatal crash at the SH1 inersection near Karapiro this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

The crash happened at the intersection between State Highway 1 and State Highway 29 near Karapiro at 9.50am.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays in the area.

Police are asking drivers to be patient and follow the directions of detours.

Road users travelling south from Cambridge can use Karapiro Road, State Highway 29 and State Highway 27.