Two killed in Waikato crash

Two people have died in a crash between two cars in Waikato today.
State Highway 29 is closed after a fatal crash at the SH1 inersection near Karapiro this morning.
The crash happened at the intersection between State Highway 1 and State Highway 29 near Karapiro at 9.50am.
Motorists are being warned to expect delays in the area.
Police are asking drivers to be patient and follow the directions of detours.
Road users travelling south from Cambridge can use Karapiro Road, State Highway 29 and State Highway 27.
People travelling north are asked to turn off at State Highway 27 and follow the signposted detour.
