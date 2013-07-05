Two killed in crash south of Otorohanga with State Highway three closed

Two people have been killed in a three-car crash south of Otorohanga.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

The accident happened on State Highway 3 just before 10am this morning and the highway at the intersection with Golf Road, about 6km south of the town, is now closed, police say.

Fire Emergency NZ confirmed two people had died.

Police have said they have no further details.