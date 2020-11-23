Two killed after car crashes into bridge in Auckland's west

Two people have died during an early morning crash in West Auckland, bringing the summer holiday road toll up to four.
Police were called to the incident on Triangle Rd in Henderson just before 6am.
"Initial indications from the scene are that a car struck a bridge on Triangle Road," police said in a statement.
Two other people located with the vehicle also sustained injuries.
The road remains closed between Lincoln Road and Waimumu Road, with the Serious Crash Unit at the scene
The fatal crash comes after two people died in a single vehicle crash last night in south-east Auckland.