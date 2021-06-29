Two kayakers spotted in trouble in Wellington Harbour spark police warning

A search was carried out by police, the police maritime unit, the Coastguard and a rescue helicopter after a member of the public reported that a kayaker was in possible difficulty off Marine Parade at around 7.55am.

The witness then lost sight of the two kayakers, but believed they may have been heading towards Eastbourne, in Lower Hutt.



Both men were wearing life jackets.



The pair were later found safe on land in Petone.



"Police urge people to avoid or delay any unnecessary outdoor activities given the severe weather conditions in Wellington at the moment," police said.



"Conditions are dangerous on the water and on the roads due to high winds, and we urge people to take precautions and keep safe."



Police would like to thank all those who assisted with the search effort while it was underway.

