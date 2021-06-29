TODAY |

Two kayakers spotted in trouble in Wellington Harbour spark police warning

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have issued a warning to the public after two men were spotted in trouble in the water while kayaking amid wild weather in Wellington Harbour this morning.

One of the kayakers believed to have gotten in trouble in the water in Wellington Harbour this morning. Source: New Zealand Police

The Wellington coast is seeing large waves and long swells of up to 16 seconds as a polar blast from Antarctica makes its way up the country.

A search was carried out by police, the police maritime unit, the Coastguard and a rescue helicopter after a member of the public reported that a kayaker was in possible difficulty off Marine Parade at around 7.55am.

A second kayaker was also in the area and was seen paddling towards him.

One of two kayakers believed to have gotten in trouble in the water in Wellington Harbour. Source: New Zealand Police

The witness then lost sight of the two kayakers, but believed they may have been heading towards Eastbourne, in Lower Hutt.

Both men were wearing life jackets.

The pair were later found safe on land in Petone.

"Police urge people to avoid or delay any unnecessary outdoor activities given the severe weather conditions in Wellington at the moment," police said.

"Conditions are dangerous on the water and on the roads due to high winds, and we urge people to take precautions and keep safe."

Police would like to thank all those who assisted with the search effort while it was underway.

