Two inmates at Auckland Prison isolating after household contact of staff member contracts Covid-19

Two inmates at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo have been isolated and tested for Covid-19 after a staff member's household contact tested positive for the virus.

Source: 1 NEWS

The staff member is also in self-isolation and will be tested repeatedly to ensure they don't have the virus, prison director David Pattinson told 1 NEWS.

Their household contact tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The staff member was tested the next day and returned a negative test, but will be tested two other times and remain in self-isolation.

Visits to the prison were cancelled on Sunday and on Tuesday, which was the next scheduled day.

"We take safety and wellbeing very seriously and we’re not prepared to take any risks with the potential for the virus to enter a prison," Pattinson says.

"We are taking a proactive and deliberately cautious approach and have identified 30 people who may have had some form of potential contact with the staff member since Monday 7 September."

Those contacts include two prisoners, who have been isolated and tested.

Pattinson says neither of them are symptomatic, but all staff caring for them will wear full PPE.

The other contacts include contractors and 20 other Corrections staff.

"The Corrections staff have been placed on special leave and advised to self-isolate and be tested, none are symptomatic," Pattinson says.