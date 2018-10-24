 

Two injuries a day reported after e-scooters sent out on streets

rnz.co.nz
Fourteen injury claims were filed with ACC in the first week since a new electronic scooter service started this month.

Within seven days of Lime starting an e-scooter sharing service in Auckland and Christchurch on October 15, ACC said it received 14 injury claims from riders.

ACC spokesperson Lisa Rautenbach said two injury-related claims were lodged the day after the service started.

Nine e-scooter related injury claims have been lodged in Auckland and five in Christchurch.

ACC will know by the end of this week what injuries occurred.

The e-scooters can travel up to 27 kilometres and hour, and riders do not have to wear helmets.

In Auckland, Lime is operating the e-scooter sharing service for a three month trial.

Auckland Council will then decide whether to extend the licence.

rnz.co.nz

Two injury claims were filed with ACC the day after the electronic scooter service launched. Source: Supplied
