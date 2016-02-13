Two injured, one critically, in Far North collision on 90-Mile Beach

Source:
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the Far North.
Police were notified by ambulance services that at 9.40pm there was a vehicle collision on 90-Mile Beach.
The incident happened near West Coast Road.
Fire and Emergency advised Police that two people were injured in the collision, near Waipapakauri.
One person is in a serious condition and the other person has critical injuries, a Police spokesperson said.
