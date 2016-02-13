 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Two injured, one critically, in Far North collision on 90-Mile Beach

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the Far North.

Police car

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were notified by ambulance services that at 9.40pm there was a vehicle collision on 90-Mile Beach.

The incident happened near West Coast Road.

Fire and Emergency advised Police that two people were injured in the collision, near Waipapakauri.

One person is in a serious condition and the other person has critical injuries, a Police spokesperson said.

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

00:21
2
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


3
The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Customers angry after Air New Zealand doesn't honour mistakenly sold cheap tickets

00:33
4
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

00:18
5
A surveillance video has capture the moment the freshwater croc is removed from the trap and dragged behind a ute.

Man charged after hidden camera shows him removing protected crocodile from trap, dragging it behind ute

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.

01:57
UN specialists are in Auckland meeting with pacific health leaders desperate to eliminate the rapidly increasing number of cases.

Hopes new app will help Pacific nations battling dengue fever

In Samoa five people have died and there’s been more than 1700 cases in a current dengue outbreak.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 