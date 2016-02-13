Two injured, one critically after motorbike collides with car in Auckland

One person is in a critical condition while another was seriously injured after a motorbike collided with a car in a central Auckland suburb.

It’s believed both of those injured were riding the motorcycle.

Police told 1 NEWS that at 9.30pm on Sunday they were called to a crash on Jervois Road, Herne Bay.

Three of four traffic lanes on the street are blocked; the westbound lane remains open and traffic controls are in place, Police said.

There are also cordons in place at Islington and John Street.