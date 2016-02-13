 

Two injured, one critically after motorbike collides with car in Auckland

One person is in a critical condition while another was seriously injured after a motorbike collided with a car in a central Auckland suburb.

It’s believed both of those injured were riding the motorcycle.

Police told 1 NEWS that at 9.30pm on Sunday they were called to a crash on Jervois Road, Herne Bay.

Three of four traffic lanes on the street are blocked; the westbound lane remains open and traffic controls are in place, Police said.

There are also cordons in place at Islington and John Street.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

