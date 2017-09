Eight fire crews and two tankers are in attendance at a house fire in Timaru today.

The Fire Service received multiple calls around 4:30am that a house was well involved in fire on Waipopo Road.

A spokesperson said two people have been injured.

The property is in a settlement between Timaru and Timuku on the southern side of the river.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene.