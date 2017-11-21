Two injured in serious assault in Queenstown

Two people are in hospital in Queenstown, after a serious assault in the central city in the early hours of this morning.

Camp Street is cordoned off as police investigate the incident, which local residents say was a stabbing.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to reports of a group of people fighting on the street at about 3am and found one person seriously injured.

An ambulance later discovered a second person on St Georges Avenue with serious injuries and took them to the emergency department as well.