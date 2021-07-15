Two injured in reported shooting in Auckland, major intersection closed

A major Auckland intersection is closed due to a "police issue" which has been reported to be a shooting.
St John Ambulance says two people have been injured.
One person with serious injuries has been taken to Auckland Hospital and one person with moderate injuries has been taken to Middlemore.
A witness told 1 NEWS the police are armed with pistols and there was a "gun fight".
Auckland Transport says the intersection of Great South Rd and Church St/South Eastern Highway is shut for "a police investigation".
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
The police eagle helicopter is in the air.
An image supplied to 1 NEWS from the scene shows at least five police vehicles and a fire engine are at the intersection.
Police have been contacted for comment.
This incident comes after police fatally shot a man in a separate incident in Hamilton overnight.