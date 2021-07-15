Two injured in reported shooting in Auckland, major intersection closed

A major Auckland intersection is closed due to a "police issue" which has been reported to be a shooting.

Emergency services at the scene at the intersection of Great South Rd and Church St/South Eastern Highway, Penrose. Source: Supplied

St John Ambulance says two people have been injured.

One person with serious injuries has been taken to Auckland Hospital and one person with moderate injuries has been taken to Middlemore.

A witness told 1 NEWS the police are armed with pistols and there was a "gun fight".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland Transport says the intersection of Great South Rd and Church St/South Eastern Highway is shut for "a police investigation".

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The police eagle helicopter is in the air.

An image supplied to 1 NEWS from the scene shows at least five police vehicles and a fire engine are at the intersection.

Police have been contacted for comment.

This incident comes after police fatally shot a man in a separate incident in Hamilton overnight.