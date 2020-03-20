Two injured in blaze after two-storey building engulfed in Auckland suburb

Two people have been injured in a two storey building in Eden Terrace, central Auckland in the early hours of this morning, forcing residents to evacuate.

Building fire at Eden Terrace. Source: 1 NEWS

A St John spokesperson says both patients have been transferred to Auckland Hospital, one in serious condition and the other in moderate.

Firefighters were called to the burning building, which has since been extinguished, on New North Road just before 5am.

The road was closed between Mt Eden Road and Charlotte Street.