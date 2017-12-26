Two injured after small plane crashes in Tokoroa

Emergency services have raced to the site of a small plane crash in South Waikato on Thursday.
St John ambulance. (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS
Two people have been injured after the light aircraft landed in a paddock near the Tokoroa Airfield, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.
"Limited information at this stage, but there is no indication of any serious injuries," a police spokesperson told 1News.
Fire and Emergency NZ told 1News two crews attended after they were called just before 12.30pm on Thursday.
They administered first aid until the ambulance arrived.
The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified, police say.