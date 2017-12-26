Two injured after small plane crashes in Tokoroa

Emergency services have raced to the site of a small plane crash in South Waikato on Thursday.

St John ambulance. (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Two people have been injured after the light aircraft landed in a paddock near the Tokoroa Airfield, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

"Limited information at this stage, but there is no indication of any serious injuries," a police spokesperson told 1News.

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1News two crews attended after they were called just before 12.30pm on Thursday.

They administered first aid until the ambulance arrived.