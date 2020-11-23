Two injured after shots fired outside bar in Napier

Two people have been injured after shots were fired from a vehicle into a group of people outside a bar in Napier.

Source: File image

Police says a vehicle with five men inside drove passed the bar in West Quay at 12.30 this morning firing shots into a group standing outside.

The two groups appear to know each other, police say.

One of the men standing outside the bar has injuries to his hand and a member of the bar's staff has sustained an injury to their groin.