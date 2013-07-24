Two injured after being hit by pellets during shooting in Whakatane

Two people have minor injuries after shots were fired at a cafe in Whakatane, police have confirmed.

Police received several calls before 1.30pm, after a firearm was discharged towards the floor of Julians Berry Farm and Cafe, in Huna Road.

Two people were hit by pellets. Ambulance staff treated them for minor injuries.

The Armed Offenders Squad is at the scene.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

An employee from Coastal Motorhomes and Caravans said she heard a lot of sirens going past.