Two in hospital after car ploughs into side of house in North Dunedin

Emergency services were called to Great King St after two cars collided and one spun into a neighbouring property.
Accidents

00:30
1
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup LIVE: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

01:07
2
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


3
Sara Zelenak

Fears for Australian woman not seen since London Bridge terror attack

00:30
4
Several of the Blues squad had to hold in tears of laughter after these hilarious name pronunciations.

Watch: Blues boys including SBW get the giggles as players named to take on Lions butchered at announcement

00:16
5
It's believed the 45-year-old gunman was fired from the business in April.

Five dead following workplace shooting in Orlando

00:30
1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:48
The increase in prisoners means previously mothballed cell blocks are having to be renovated and re-opened.

'They are pretty teachable' - inmates gaining skills for the outside thanks to growing prison population

"If we can prevent one person coming back to jail it is going to save the country thousands."

02:08
Local iwi Ngati Tama have been fighting to ensure the integrity of the pristine Golden Bay water source.

Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.


 
