Two people are in a critical condition and two in a moderate condition in various hospitals following a two-car crash in Hauraki.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway Two near Waihi just after 9.30pm.

Police said the road was blocked and diversions were in place on Ford Road and Woodlands Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.