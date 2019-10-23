Two houses gutted in separate South Island fires

Overnight house fires in the South Island have left two homes gutted.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: 1 NEWS

A flurry of calls came in to Fire and Emergency New Zealand around 1.15am this morning, alerting them to a house fire off State Highway 6, just south of Greymouth.

The fire itself was visible from nearby State Highway 6, otherwise known as Main South Rd.

The house is believed to be unoccupied.

Meanwhile, five fire crews attended a house fire in Wānaka.

Residents of the Wilkin Rd house were able to get out in time, as yet another flurry of calls were made to Fire and Emergency around 2.30am.

No injuries have been reported.