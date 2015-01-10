TODAY |

Two high-ranking members of Adelaide bikie gang to be deported to New Zealand

Two brothers, considered high-ranking members of the Descendants bikie gang in Adelaide, are expected to be deported to New Zealand on character grounds.

The men, aged 64 and 65, were detained on Tuesday and placed in immigration detention.

The Australian Federal Police said the move to cancel their visas followed a joint operation by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and the SA National Anti-Gangs Squad.

ABF Commander of Special investigations Greg Linsdell said the agency and its partners maintained a strong focus on disrupting the activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs.

"There are strong provisions under the Migration Act that allow the minister or a delegate to refuse or cancel a visa if the person is considered to not be of good character," he said in a statement.

"Any non-citizen with an extensive criminal history and involvement with a criminal organisation can expect to have their Australian visa cancelled and to be removed from our country."

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Gavin Stone said both men had criminal records and their association with the Descendants allegedly posed a significant risk to the South Australian and wider Australian communities.

