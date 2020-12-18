Two helicopters involved in spraying operations hit powerlines this week

Two Robinson R44 helicopters carrying out agricultural spray operations hit wires in two separate accidents this week.

Robinson R44 ready for takeoff in late afternoon. Source: istock.com

The Civil Aviation Authority says the first accident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, December 15 near Te Anga, west of Te Kuiti.

"The helicopter’s main rotor blade struck electricity supply wires and then landed in a clearing. The pilot was uninjured. Power was disrupted to around 18 homes," the authority says.

The second accident occurred the next day, on Wednesday, December 16, also involving a Robinson R44 helicopter conducting spray operations on the Mahia Peninsula.

"The helicopter’s skid struck wires and contacted the ground heavily. The pilot received moderate injuries and was flown to hospital for assessment."