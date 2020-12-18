TODAY |

Two helicopters involved in spraying operations hit powerlines this week

Source:  1 NEWS

Two Robinson R44 helicopters carrying out agricultural spray operations hit wires in two separate accidents this week.

Robinson R44 ready for takeoff in late afternoon. Source: istock.com

The Civil Aviation Authority says the first accident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, December 15 near Te Anga, west of Te Kuiti. 

"The helicopter’s main rotor blade struck electricity supply wires and then landed in a clearing. The pilot was uninjured. Power was disrupted to around 18 homes," the authority says.

The second accident occurred the next day, on Wednesday, December 16, also involving a Robinson R44 helicopter conducting spray operations on the Mahia Peninsula.

"The helicopter’s skid struck wires and contacted the ground heavily. The pilot received moderate injuries and was flown to hospital for assessment."

The CAA is investigating both accidents with the co-operation of the two operators involved.

New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis to get unique view of Jupiter and Saturn this weekend last seen 400 years ago
2
Indira Stewart gives soulful rendition of Christmas classic on last Breakfast show of 2020
3
Man charged over dog attack that resulted in one-day-old baby's death
4
Woman accused of threatening Otago Uni graduation wanted to surpass Christchurch terrorist attack, police say
5
Video: Team NZ recover from horror start to go two-from-two over improved INEOS Team UK
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Scout leader facing multiple charges may have other victims — police

'The response has not been without flaws' - Bloomfield responds to report slamming Covid-19 response
02:03

Woman accused of threatening Otago Uni graduation wanted to surpass Christchurch terrorist attack, police say

Police name mother of four who was slain in Hamilton this week; Man charged with murder