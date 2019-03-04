TODAY |

Two Hawke's Bay orchard workers contract swine flu, as 80 seasonal workers report 'flu-like illness'

Sean Hogan
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Sean Hogan
Food and Drink
Farming
Health
Hawke's Bay

A group of fruit pickers are on the mend after a nasty flu bug has swept through Hawke’s Bay seasonal workers, with two people confirmed as having H1N1, also known as swine flu.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said close to 80 seasonal workers from the Pacific had experienced flu-like symptoms. One was hospitalised and has since been discharged.

The DHB says "two cases have been confirmed as having H1N1, which was a flu strain that had been circulating since 2009".

Thirty-one pickers from Thornhill Horticulture Contracting in Hastings were struck down with flu-like symptoms over the weekend.

Managing Director Richard Bibby told 1 NEWS it seems symptoms last for around 48 hours and eight of his staff are still off work today.

Logistically, he said, it has been a struggle with the busy harvest season in full swing. So they have been keeping those with symptoms isolated from other workers.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

The Hawke's Bay DHB says it is closely monitoring the situation.

Thirty-one workers were taken out of commission by the virus over the weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Sean Hogan
Food and Drink
Farming
Health
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:20
Taylor says one of the only regrets he has about joining ISIS is not having enough money for a slave.
Kiwi 'Bumbling Jihadi' Mark Taylor captured in Syria, may be sent back to New Zealand
2
Nicole Hanselmann
Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
3
Letterbox (file picture).
'It's too horrible' - decapitated baby goat left in Morrinsville woman's mailbox
4
Some of the images of discoloured water coming out of the taps in Napier during 2018, sent to 1 NEWS by frustrated residents.
Napier City Council rules out compensation for brown tap water as survey suggests most residents are still unhappy with chlorination
5
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event.
Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wellington area road closure adds six hours to commute for some workers

Authorities concerned for safety of Auckland man missing for more than a week
Helen Clark

Helen Clark to launch AUT think tank focusing on sustainability, peace and inclusiveness
Some of the images of discoloured water coming out of the taps in Napier during 2018, sent to 1 NEWS by frustrated residents.

Napier City Council rules out compensation for brown tap water as survey suggests most residents are still unhappy with chlorination