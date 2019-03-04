Two Hawke's Bay orchard workers contract swine flu, as 80 seasonal workers report 'flu-like illness'

A group of fruit pickers are on the mend after a nasty flu bug has swept through Hawke’s Bay seasonal workers, with two people confirmed as having H1N1, also known as swine flu.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said close to 80 seasonal workers from the Pacific had experienced flu-like symptoms. One was hospitalised and has since been discharged.

The DHB says "two cases have been confirmed as having H1N1, which was a flu strain that had been circulating since 2009".

Thirty-one pickers from Thornhill Horticulture Contracting in Hastings were struck down with flu-like symptoms over the weekend.

Managing Director Richard Bibby told 1 NEWS it seems symptoms last for around 48 hours and eight of his staff are still off work today.

Logistically, he said, it has been a struggle with the busy harvest season in full swing. So they have been keeping those with symptoms isolated from other workers.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS