Two gunmen at large after officer shot at in Northland, damaging windscreen

A police officer was shot at in Northland overnight, after two men pulled firearms on the officer, according to police.

Police said the officer was unharmed, but a police vehicle’s windscreen was damaged after one shot was fired.



The shooting happened at around 4.13am today.

A car pulled out in front of a the police vehicle and stopped in the middle of the road on State Highway 11 near the Puketona Junction with State Highway 10, police said.



"Police have a team working to identify and locate the vehicle and persons involved in this extremely serious incident."

Police said the suspects pulled guns on the officer before the officer could get out of the patrol car.

The officer immediately retreated as the guns were shown, police said.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the incident “is completely unacceptable”.

“We are very lucky that they were not seriously injured or worse,” Hill said.

“We will be making every effort to locate these offenders and hold them to account.

“People need to remember that every day when our staff come to work, they leave behind their families. They do this to keep our communities safe and the last thing they deserve is to be shot at.”