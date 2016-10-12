TODAY |

Two guards attacked by prisoner at Mt Eden prison

Source:  1 NEWS

Two guards were attacked by a prisoner at a central Auckland prison this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS they received a report of the assault at Mt Eden Corrections Facility this afternoon.

A prisoner was placed in segregation today after an "unprovoked assault" on the two officers just before noon today, NZ Herald reports.

Mt Eden prison was then placed into lockdown for the rest of the day, with normal operation expected to resume tomorrow morning.

The prisoner could face criminal prosecution by police, or a change in security classification or internal misconduct charges.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:18
Anti-vax groups swamp Samoan government's online pages during massive vaccination campaign
2
Male netball prodigy overcomes bullies to create Kiwi history
3
Convoy of four-wheel-drives bring back 140 Queenstown high school students stranded on Otago camp by flood
4
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
5
'I didn't know what that meant for my career' - Eliza McCartney opens up on 2019 injury struggles
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Napier City Council delays decision to demolish empty civic, library buildings

LA police officers testing out Batman-like device to help immobilise suspects
00:52

Petition with 10,000 signatures urges Goverment to stop armed police trial

More details emerge around timeline of NZ First conflicts of interest