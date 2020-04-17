Two further deaths announced as NZ's Covid-19 death toll rises to 11

Two further people have now died of coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 11.

One person died in Waikato Hospital yesterday. The man was in his 90s and was connected to the Matamata cluster. He had been admitted to hospital on Saturday night.

The second person was a woman in her 80s who died at Burwood Hospital yesterday. The woman had an underlying health condition.

Dr Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health, made the announcement in today’s Ministry of Health daily press conference.

This brings the total number of deaths linked to the Rosewood aged care facility to seven. There are five other cases who remain stable at present.

"These people and their families will be in the thoughts and prayers of all New Zealanders today as we are again reminded of the serious threat that Covid-19 poses," said Dr McElnay.

She also announced there are now 1409 cases in New Zealand, following eight new cases today.

The new cases are made up of two confirmed cases and six probable cases.

A total of 816 people have now recovered from the virus, up by 46 from yesterday. There are 14 people with Covid-19 in hospital, three of which are in ICU in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals. Two of those patients are in a critical condition.

No new clusters were announced today.