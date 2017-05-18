Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Two more males have been arrested over the aggravated robbery of a superette in Mangere, South Auckland on Tuesday night.

Police say a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old will be charged with aggravated robbery in which CCTV captured the dairy being stormed by people wearing masks.

Earlier today two others males, aged 17 and 20, were arrested over the aggravated robbery.

One of the four will appear in the Youth Court while the other three will appear in the Manukau District Court this morning.

During the robbery, a large knife was held to the throat of the shopkeeper of the Kingsford Superette on Raglan Street at about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The male victim suffered facial and head injuries as well as bruising to his body. He is recovering with family and is being supported by police.