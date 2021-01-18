Two found dead, one arrested as police investigate double homicide in Taranaki

A person has been arrested after two bodies were found at a property in Taranaki early this morning.
Two people were found dead at the Hawera property after emergency services were called at around 2.50am today, police said in a statement.
Police are treating the deaths as homicides.
One person was arrested at the scene "without incident" and is "assisting police with our inquiries", police say.
No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.
A scene examination is underway and a guard is in place at the property.