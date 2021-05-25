TODAY |

Two found dead after house fire in Auckland's Coatesville

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have been found dead after a house fire in the northwest Auckland suburb of Coatesville.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police and firefighters were called to the Coatesville home at around 6.30am. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the house on Mahoenui Valley Road at about 6.30am. 

Police said two people were found dead inside the house. 

"Police are currently on scene and will be carrying out a scene examination along with Fire and Emergency NZ investigators, who will work to establish the cause of the fire," a police spokesman said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police said the two bodies were found inside the house, and a third person was being treated for minor injuries. Source: Breakfast

"No further information is available at this stage."

St John Ambulance said it treated one additional patient with minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency said the fire was in a self-contained dwelling at the back of the property.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Emergency responders were called to the Coatesville home early this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking later from the scene, 1 NEWS reporter Corazon Miller said the dwelling is a small cottage and a father and son were believed to have lived there.

She said she had been told by residents they were "much loved" members of the community. 

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:26
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
2
Fair Go: Can a shop make you hand back something you bought if they undercharged you?
3
NIWA reveals best places to view NZ's first 'super blood moon' in 39 years tomorrow
4
How a pervert who planted hidden cameras in Auckland gym changing room became CEO of a crown entity
5
'Extreme measure' - Large jump in people withdrawing KiwiSaver funds to survive
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:38

Restaurant chain gives diners hefty discount for staying off their mobiles
02:08

'A home, not a hospital' — NZ's first not-for-profit eating disorder treatment centre a step closer to opening
03:02

Coromandel Peninsula's kiwi population showing promising increase
00:29

No pause to travel bubble between NZ and Victoria after new Melbourne Covid cases