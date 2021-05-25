Two found dead after house fire in Auckland's Coatesville

Two people have been found dead after a house fire in the northwest Auckland suburb of Coatesville.

Emergency services were called to the house on Mahoenui Valley Road at about 6.30am.

Police said two people were found dead inside the house.

"Police are currently on scene and will be carrying out a scene examination along with Fire and Emergency NZ investigators, who will work to establish the cause of the fire," a police spokesman said.

"No further information is available at this stage."

St John Ambulance said it treated one additional patient with minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency said the fire was in a self-contained dwelling at the back of the property.

Speaking later from the scene, 1 NEWS reporter Corazon Miller said the dwelling is a small cottage and a father and son were believed to have lived there.