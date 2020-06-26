TODAY |

Two foreign nationals among five arrested in Otago drug busts

Two foreign nationals are among five people arrested in an Otago drug bust carried out this week.

On Wednesday police executed three search warrants in Alexandra targeting the supply of MDMA and cannabis.

Three local people were arrested, two of whom have been charged with supplying cannabis to a person under 18, police say.

Charges include supply of methamphetamine, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, selling cannabis to a person over 18, and to a person under 18.

As a result of the operation, police seized approximately half a kilo of cannabis along with what they say is evidence of drug dealing.

Yesterday, search warrants were executed in Queenstown relating to the supply of cannabis.

Over 2.5kg of cannabis was recovered with an estimated street value of between $40,000 to $60,000, along with a large quantity of cash.

An amount of LSD was also located along with evidence of the supply of other drug related offending.

Police say inquiries are still on going, however two foreign nationals are being charged with possession for supply of cannabis.

