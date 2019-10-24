TODAY |

Two flare-ups in SkyCity convention centre fire keep firefighters busy overnight

1 NEWS
More than 70 firefighters have worked throughout the night as they monitored the fire at Auckland's SkyCity convention centre.

Fire officials told 1 NEWS the situation had quietened down considerably overnight, with the operation now being scaled back as it heads into a recovery phase.

Firefighters were kept busy following two flare-ups, including one on the roof and one in the atrium in the building after debris fell from the roof, at around 4am.

Meanwhile, 8 million litres of water has flooded the basement of the carpark, which was being discharged into the Viaduct Harbour. WaterCare has since confirmed that the water will now start to be discharged into the wastewater network, at a rate of around 25 litres per second.

The Auckland District Court will remain closed today, after the building was deemed unsafe to enter until it has been cleaned of soot or potential contaminants from the fire. Some cases have been adjourned, while others have been transferred to the North Shore, Waitakere and Manukau District Courts.

TVNZ's Auckland headquarters, next door to the convention centre construction site, also remains evacuated.

Several road closures remain in place on Wellesley Street and Hobson Street. Nelson Street has since reopened, but has been reduced to one lane.


But some roads are still closed and firefighters continue to monitor hotspots, Breakfast’s Ashleigh Yates reports. Source: Breakfast
