Two firefighters remain in hospital following massive Ashburton blaze

Three firemen were taken to hospital and two remain there following a fire that ripped through a shed in Ashburton last night.

One fireman has been released from Ashburton Hospital.

A senior fire officers at the scene told 1 NEWS most resources have now gone home after fighting the blaze for most of the night, but two crews are still dampening down hot spots and controlling the burn inside.

"It is unsafe for us to enter to it's all about controlling the burn inside," he said.

"When it's daylight we will look at demolishing the building so we can get in."

The fire occurred at SealesWinslow, an animal feed manufacturer in the Ashburton District of Winslow.