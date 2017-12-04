 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Two firefighters remain in hospital following massive Ashburton blaze

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Three firemen were taken to hospital and two remain there following a fire that ripped through a shed in Ashburton last night. 

Flames and thick black smoke rises from SealesWinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.
Source: Facebook: KrisTony ClaydonWade

One fireman has been released from Ashburton Hospital.

A senior fire officers at the scene told 1 NEWS most resources have now gone home after fighting the blaze for most of the night, but two crews are still dampening down hot spots and controlling the burn inside. 

"It is unsafe for us to enter to it's all about controlling the burn inside," he said. 

"When it's daylight we will look at demolishing the building so we can get in." 

The fire occurred at SealesWinslow, an animal feed manufacturer in the Ashburton District of Winslow. 

Firefighters were called to the scene at 7.40pm last night and 19 trucks attended the fire, with about 50 firefighters in the field. 

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders in awe.

Watch: Glorious supermoon rises over Auckland

00:22
2
Flames and thick black smoke rises from Sealeswinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.

Watch: Massive blaze rages at Ashburton farm animal feed plant

3

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

4

Concerns raised over children's safety at new Auckland swimming facility

00:35
5
Water restrictions are in place in the Hawke's Bay city today.

Water as 'black as coffee' flows from some Napier residents taps as city endures 'critcally low' reservoir levels

00:31
The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders in awe.

Watch: Glorious supermoon rises over Auckland

The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders and New Zealanders around the country in awe.

00:22
Flames and thick black smoke rises from Sealeswinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.

Watch: Massive blaze rages at Ashburton farm animal feed plant

Flames and thick black smoke could be seen rising from SealesWinslow which supplies feed to farmers.

00:38
Emma Beattie, 20, was last seen on Friday night with the search now narrowed to the Ashley River area.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie resumes in tough terrain as teams battle another scorching hot day

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.


01:09
Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.

Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.


03:36
Shane Jones says there'll be no more sitting on the couch for young people on benefits.

NZ First's push for work for the dole scheme causes tension in coalition government

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says there'll be no more sitting on the couch for young people on benefits.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 