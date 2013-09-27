Two escape blazing house with smoke inhalation, police probe suspected arson

Two people escaped from a burning house at Ngatea on the Hauraki Plains late last night suffering smoke inhalation and police are treating the blaze as a suspected arson.

By the time emergency services arrived at the scene on Orchard East Road the house was engulfed with flames after the fire started at about 11.40pm, police said this afternoon.

The two occupants of the address were able to escape from the burning house and were treated for smoke inhalation at Thames Hospital last night, said Detective Sergeant Matt Rawson of Coromandel Hauraki CIB.

Source: 1 NEWS

They have since been released, he said.

The fire has caused extensive damage to the house.

Mr Rawson said at this stage police are treating the matter as suspicious and together with a fire investigator are conducting a scene examination today.

Police are calling for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area last night.