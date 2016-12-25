Two discharged after fatal crash involving lost bus of Tongan students, teachers

Two people have been discharged from hospital after a visiting Tongan school brass band travelling on a bus that crashed last night, killing two people, was scheduled to arrive in Gisborne yesterday afternoon but became lost.

A 19-year-old boy and 65-year-old man have been discharged from Gisborne Hospital while 6 others remain in a stable condition.

The bus carrying over 45 passengers crashed down a bank at 9.30pm yesterday on the road between Wairoa and Gisborne, police confirmed.

Two people were killed and a number of passengers were both flown and driven to Gisborne and Hastings Hospitals in conditions varying from critical to stable.

Reverend Sunia Ha'unga from the Tongan Wesley Methodist Parish said he’d expected the Mailefihi Siulikutapu College brass band to arrive in Gisborne at 3pm.

He waited at his church for hours before a call came through at 5pm from Napier.

"We were waiting there…we don’t know what the story is and then 'We’re lost',' he told 1 NEWS.

"They were in Napier, Hastings."

Rev Ha'unga said the Tongan driver was from Auckland and unfamiliar with the road.

The group had been in New Zealand for a couple of weeks already and had spent some time in Auckland, a spokesperson from Tongan Advisory Council told 1 NEWS.

But it was only one half of the group, which is fundraising for the school which is on the island of Vava'u. Other students are understood to have started their fundraising efforts in the South Island.

The bus driver is working with police, while the Serious Crash Unit is working to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Police said the extraction of the bus will be challenging as it's 100m down a steep bank, and it likely to take a number of days to complete.