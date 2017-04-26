 

Two different ways to deal with bullying: Jiu Jitsu - or the KiVa programme?

When Jackson Dinmore was teased, antagonised and physically attacked by two bullies at a playground in Nelson, he tried to avoid a fight at all costs - but when he had to, he took action.

Jackson Dinmore Tried to avoid the fight at all costs - but when it came down to it he had the confidence to fight back.
Source: Seven Sharp

Jackson put one of the boys in a sleeperhold using training he had received at a local Jiu Jitsu gym, and was also helped by a couple of older college boys who were nearby.

Marcelo Lopes at Nelson BJJ says that his gym doesn't teach kids to punch and kick, but rather to control the situation.

"I started because we have a lot of comments about the kids being bullied at school - and now my focus is really kids, because that's the next generation," he says.

Jiu Jitsu is one way of dealing with bullying, but Wilford School Principal Neil Sargisson says the KiVa anti-bullying program is another - and he's seen it work at his Petone school.

Neil Sargisson says the program is taught somewhat like a subject and has proven its worth by reducing bullying considerably.
Source: Seven Sharp

The programme was developed at a university in Finland and has since seen success at a number of schools worldwide, including in 19 New Zealand schools.

"The KiVa programme has been really good at Wilford School because its helped change the culture of the school to where there's absolutely no tolerance for bullying," he says.

"It's been quite easy to get the kids on board because they learn what it's like to be the victim, they learn what it's like to be the bystander and the activities actually empower them to be more proactive and to seek the help from the adults or the teachers to stop the behaviour from continuing."

