Two die, three others injured in two-car crash on SH1 south of Whangarei, road blocked

Two people have died at the scene of a two-car crash on State Highway One at Oakleigh, south of Whangarei.

Police say three others have been transported to hospital with moderate to serious injuries, following the crash at 3.50pm.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating and the road will be closed for several hours, police said in a statement released shortly after 5pm.

Police are asking motorists for their patience.

The road has been closed near Totara Road and there are diversions in place at Salmon and Springfield Roads for cars and other small vehicles.