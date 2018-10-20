 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Two die, three others injured in two-car crash on SH1 south of Whangarei, road blocked

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Accidents

Two people have died at the scene of a two-car crash on State Highway One at Oakleigh, south of Whangarei.

Police say three others have been transported to hospital with moderate to serious injuries, following the crash at 3.50pm.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating and the road will be closed for several hours, police said in a statement released shortly after 5pm.

Police are asking motorists for their patience.

The road has been closed near Totara Road and there are diversions in place at Salmon and Springfield Roads for cars and other small vehicles. 

However police say the diversion is is not suitable for heavy vehicles or campervan and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

It marks a terrible first day on the roads for the Labour weekend holiday. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
Watch: Army of Tongan supporters descend on Mt Smart Stadium
2
It marks a terrible first day on the roads for the Labour weekend holiday.
Two die, three others injured in two-car crash on SH1 south of Whangarei, road blocked
3
Tonga’s league team take on Australia in Auckland on October 20.
Meet George, possibly Mate Ma'a Tonga's biggest fan, ahead of tonight's Australia Test
4
The discarded flanker scored twice in his side's 38-17 win over Wellington.
Watch: Akira Ioane sends message to All Blacks selectors, puts Auckland into Mitre 10 Cup final
5
Eden Park's strict management turns away big concerts including Bon Jovi, Eminem, Phil Collins
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

SH1 near Wellington open again after chemical spill, but extent of damage not yet known
This photo taken from video provided by fox5sandiego.com shows a small plane after it made an emergency landing in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 in El Cajon, Calif., east of San Diego, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Authorities say the single-engine Piper was carrying a 25-year-old pilot and a 36-year-old student and reported engine trouble before landing in the middle of traffic. The CHP says the instructor took over to land the plane. No one was injured. (fox5sandiego.com via AP)

Student pilot and instructor land plane on busy California motorway, then push it to the shoulder
Police car generic.

Teen motorcyclist dead after crash with car in Waikato
Reilly Bowler

Man in chase where police were allegedly fired upon had escaped court days earlier