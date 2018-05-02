Two die in separate North Island crashes within minutes of each other

Two people have died in separate crashes that happened within minutes of each other in the North Island this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Kinleith Forest north of Taupō, where police were called about 2.42pm.

The crash happened near the intersection of Tirohanga and Tram roads, and the sole occupant of the vehicle died following the crash.

Police say the serious crash unit will examine the scene and diversions are in place, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Minutes earlier, a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 1 near Moerewa in Northland, forcing the closure of a section of the road and causing traffic gridlock in the area.

One person died and two others were injured, one of them seriously and the other sustaining moderate injuries. St John Ambulance was called to the scene at 2.38pm.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says State Highway 1 is closed near Moerewa. The serious crash unit will examine the scene.

At this stage, traffic is being diverted through Paihia, though further diversions are expected to be put in place later this afternoon.