Two people have died in an accident on State Highway 3 at Kaitoke, south of Whanganui.

Police car (file image). Source: istock.com

A third person was flown to hospital in a critical condition, police said in a statement on Thursday.

The accident is thought to have happened at about 5.30pm and involved two vehicles.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.