Two dead, three seriously injured after crash on SH1 south of Tokoroa

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people are dead and three seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 1 south of Tokoroa in Waikato.

The scene of a serious crash south of Tokoroa. Source: Philips Search & Rescue Trust

Police said the crash took place just after 1pm and involved three cars and five people.

Two people are dead and three others sustained serious injuries and have been taken to hospital.

State Highway 1 is blocked by the crash and diversions are in place.

Several emergency services vehicles and rescue helicopters attended the scene.


New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
