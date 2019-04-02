TODAY |

Two dead overnight following crashes in Kaitaia, Tasman

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have died overnight following two separate crashes in Tasman and Kaitaia.

One person died in Tasman following an accident between a pedestrian and a vehicle which police were notified of at approximately 1:30am.

The fatal accident occurred on Shenandoah Highway.

Police have closed the road to investigate the cause of the crash and have asked motorists to avoid the area.

A second person died in Kaitaia a short time later following a single-vehicle crash on Pukepoto Road just before 3am and involved three people.

Police say a woman died at the scene, while two other people had moderate injuries and have been treated at Kaitaia Hospital. 

The road is currently closed with diversions in place at Kaitaia-Awaroa Road/Okahu Road and Okahu Road/Pukepoto Road.

