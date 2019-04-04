Two dead overnight after separate road crashes in Auckland and Canterbury

Two people have died in separate crashes overnight, one in the Hurunui District, Canterbury and another in Pukekohe, Auckland.

In Canterbury, shortly after 8pm two vehicles collided on Culverden Road (SH 7), about 2km north of the Hurunui Hotel.

One person died and the other has been taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit has been called in to investigate the scene.

Diversions are in place around the scene at Long Plantation Road and Balmoral Station Road.

Elsewhere in Auckland, a motorcyclist has died following a crash with a ute in Pukekohe around 8:20pm last night.

The crash occurred on Helvetia Road. The road will be closed for a number of hours while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene, police said in a statement.