Two dead, one injured in three separate workplace accidents

There have been three serious workplace accidents in the past 24 hours.
A woman died in Hastings this morning after getting trapped in heavy machinery.
A second person was critically injured in Auckland after getting trapped between a rubbish truck and a tree around 11.30am.
Around 12.20pm emergency services were called to the scene of a fatal accident at a workplace in Penrose.
Worksafe NZ has been advised of all three incidents.
