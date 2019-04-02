Two dead, two injured after multiple crashes across New Zealand this weekend

Two people have died and two people have been injured with a number of crashes happening this weekend.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

One person died following a crash on State Highway 1 at Woodend near Invercargill late last night. The road was closed earlier today, and re-opened just before 1pm.

The car went into a ditch on the Bluff Highway, near the Waimatua Creek Bridge.

Emergency services were called at around 10:25pm and police say the person died at the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

In a separate crash north of Auckland, a second person died and another was injured after a vehicle rolled last night.

Police say the crash happened on "rural land" off Pakiri Road in Leigh and was called in at around 6:35pm yesterday.

The person was taken to hospital but later died as a result of their injuries.

One other person has minor injuries, said police. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Meanwhile, one person is critically injured, and another received minor injuries, after a crash this morning on State Highway 30, Horohoro, south of Rotorua.

A car rolled at the intersection of SH30, Apirana Road at 10:40am today, police said.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Police are on the scene and the Serious Crash Unit is on the way.

Another road is closed after a separate crash today in Wellington between a car and a ute.

Police said the crash on Paekakariki Hill Road in Paekakariki Hill was reported at about 11:50am.

No injuries were reported.