Two dead in seperate Auckland crashes overnight

Two people died on Auckland roads overnight in two separate crashes around the region.
Source: File image
One person has died after crashing their car into a parked car in Takanini.
Police were called to the collision at 9.10pm yesterday on Takanini School Road.
“Sadly the driver of the car, the sole occupant, died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the crash.
Another person died after crashing into a power pole around 5.10am on State Highway 1 in Te Hana.
The crash happened between Coronation Street and Whakapirau Road. This stretch of SH1 is still closed with a detour in place.
According to police, the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.