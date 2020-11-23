TODAY |

Two dead in seperate Auckland crashes overnight

Two people died on Auckland roads overnight in two separate crashes around the region. 

One person has died after crashing their car into a parked car in Takanini.

Police were called to the collision at 9.10pm yesterday on Takanini School Road. 

“Sadly the driver of the car, the sole occupant, died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. 

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the crash.

Another person died after crashing into a power pole around 5.10am on State Highway 1 in Te Hana. 

The crash happened between Coronation Street and Whakapirau Road. This stretch of SH1 is still closed with a detour in place. 

According to police, the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.  

