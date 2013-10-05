Two dead in separate Northland and West Coast crashes

Two people have died in crashes this morning at opposite ends of the country.

Source: 1 NEWS

One person died in a crash at Okaihau in the Far North at around 7am.

In a separate incident, one person died in a crash on Maimai Rd, Mawheraiti on the West Coast.

Police were called to the crash shortly before 3am, where they say it appears the driver crashed into a power pole, causing their car to end up on the train tracks, where it has then been hit by a train.