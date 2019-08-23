Two dead in multiple single-vehicle crashes across the North Island

Two people have died in single-vehicle crashes at intersections around the North Island today.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

One person has died after a single vehicle crash at an intersection in Te Puke just after midday.

Police responded to the accident just after 12:30pm after reports a person was seriously injured.

Police say initial indications suggest the fatal crash was caused by a medical event.

The intersection of Number three road and Macloughlin has since reopened.

Another person died in a single-vehicle crash at an intersection in Hamilton East, Waikato.

The crash ocurred just after 3pm this afternoon at an intersection between Old Farm Road and Nottingham Drive.