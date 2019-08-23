TODAY |

Two dead in multiple single-vehicle crashes across the North Island

Two people have died in single-vehicle crashes at intersections around the North Island today. 

One person has died after a single vehicle crash at an intersection in Te Puke just after midday. 

Police responded to the accident just after 12:30pm after reports a person was seriously injured. 

Police say initial indications suggest the fatal crash was caused by a medical event. 

The intersection of Number three road and Macloughlin has since reopened. 

Another person died in a single-vehicle crash at an intersection in Hamilton East, Waikato.

The crash ocurred just after 3pm this afternoon at an intersection between Old Farm Road and Nottingham Drive. 

Police say the road will remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates and motorists are asked to avoid the area. 

