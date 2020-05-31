TODAY |

Two dead in glider crash near Taupo, police confirm

Two people have died in a glider accident near Taupo this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Both police and fire crews arrived at the scene after being notified of the incident at Mt Tauhara at around 2:45pm.

Due to poor conditions, the deceased and glider will not be able to be retrieved tonight, and will be placed under police guard until tomorrow.

The Tauhara Mountain Trust have also placed a rahui on the mountain until next Saturday, they confirmed in a statement.

"Out of respect for the families, the Tauhara Mountain Trust has placed a rahui on the mountain for five days, ending at sunrise on Saturday 6 June," the statement said.

"This is effective immediately and the Trust asks that the public and whanau respect the rahui."
 

