Two dead in early morning crash on Auckland's southern motorway

Two people have died and three others have been rushed to hospital after a crash on Auckland's southern motorway early this morning. 

One person is in a critical condition, while two others sustained moderate injuries, St John Ambulance said. 

Police were called to the crash between the on and off ramps of Highbrook Drive around 3.30am. 

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said part of the southern motorway near Highbrooke Drive is closed northbound.

The road is expected to be closed for some time. 

Motorists travelling north are advised to use State Highway 20. 

