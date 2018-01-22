 

New Zealand


Two dead in Dunedin blazed believed to be couple

Two people have died in a house fire in Dunedin this morning. 

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the fire just after 5am.
The early morning fire ripped through the Wesley St home.

A neighbour told 1NEWS a man believed to be in his 40s and his partner in her 30s were those who died. 

It was also reported a third resident was in the front of the house but managed to escape with assistance of a neighbour. 

A fire spokesperson confirmed the double fatality, saying they were called at 5.15am from a neighbouring property in the south of the city.

They arrived to the property and said crews could see the glow in the night sky from the flames.

