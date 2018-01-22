Two dead in Dunedin blaze believed to be couple

Source:
Two people have died in a house fire in Dunedin this morning.
The early morning fire ripped through the Wesley St home.
A neighbour told 1NEWS a man believed to be in his 40s and his partner in her 30s were those who died.
It was also reported a third resident was in the front of the house but managed to escape with assistance of a neighbour.
A fire spokesperson confirmed the double fatality, saying they were called at 5.15am from a neighbouring property in the south of the city.
They arrived to the property and said crews could see the glow in the night sky from the flames.
