Two dead in Dunedin blaze believed to be couple

Two people have died in a house fire in Dunedin this morning.

The early morning fire ripped through the Wesley St home.

A neighbour told 1NEWS a man believed to be in his 40s and his partner in her 30s were those who died.

It was also reported a third resident was in the front of the house but managed to escape with assistance of a neighbour.

A fire spokesperson confirmed the double fatality, saying they were called at 5.15am from a neighbouring property in the south of the city.