Two dead in crash between ute and tourist campervan in Canterbury

Two people have died and one person is injured after a serious crash between a campervan and a ute in Bankside, Canterbury. 

The crash happened just after 1pm at the intersection of SH1 and Breadings Rd, police say. 

The road is closed and diversions are in place. It is believed the two people who died were in the campervan and were tourists.

One person received non-life threatening injuries and is being transported to hospital. 

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the crash. 

