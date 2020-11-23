TODAY |

Two dead following separate car accidents in Hawke's Bay, Waikato overnight

Two people have died in separate crashes reported having happened within minutes of each other late yesterday evening. 

A pedestrian, believed to have been unloading equipment from a truck, died after being hit by another truck near Hastings. 

Police were called to the Maraekakaho crash just after 6pm along State Highway 50. 

The road remained closed overnight with diversions in place.

The other person died in Wharepapa South, Waikato later last night following a single-vehicle crash. 

Police were alerted to the Waikato accident around 6:15pm on Waipapa Road where a second person was taken to hospital in a serious condition. 

Investigation into the cause of both crashes is underway. 

